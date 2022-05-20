Global Advanced Protective Armour Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Advanced Protective Armour market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced Protective Armour market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Thermal Protective Clothing
- Chemical Clothing
- Biological Clothing
- Ancillary Protection Clothing
- Ballistic Clothing
- Others
Segment by Application
- Law Enforcement
- Agriculture
- Forestry
- Government
- Utilities
- Industrial
- Others
By Company
- 3M
- Kimberly-Clark
- Royal TenCate
- Teijin Aramid
- BAE Systems
- Armor Source
- Ballistic Body Armor
- Blucher GMBH
- Donaldson
- Espin Technologies
- Honeywell Safety
- Innotex
- Ceradyne
- Alliant Techsystems (ATK)
- Ansell
- E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA)
- Polymer Group (PGI)
- Tex-Shield
- Rheinmentall AG
- Point Blank Enterprises
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Eagle Industries
- Survitec Group
- M Cubed Technologies
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Advanced Protective Armour Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Advanced Protective Armour Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermal Protective Clothing
1.2.3 Chemical Clothing
1.2.4 Biological Clothing
1.2.5 Ancillary Protection Clothing
1.2.6 Ballistic Clothing
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Advanced Protective Armour Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Law Enforcement
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Forestry
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Utilities
1.3.7 Industrial
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Advanced Protective Armour Production
2.1 Global Advanced Protective Armour Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Advanced Protective Armour Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Advanced Protective Armour Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Advanced Protective Armour Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Advanced Protective Armour Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Advanced Protective Armour Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Advanced Protective Armour Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Advanced Protective Armour Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced Protective Armour Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027