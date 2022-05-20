Global Core Drilling Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Core Drilling Machines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Core Drilling Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Vertical Spindle
- Rotating Disk
- Movable
Segment by Application
- Geological Survey
- Oil and Gas
- Others
By Company
- CS Unitec
- KOR-IT
- Controls
- Hilti USA
- Multiquip
- REMS
- Cooper Technology
- InfraTest
- BO’s Hire
- Wille Geotechnik
- Gilson Company
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Core Drilling Machines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vertical Spindle
1.2.3 Rotating Disk
1.2.4 Movable
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Geological Survey
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Core Drilling Machines Production
2.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Core Drilling Machines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Core Drilling Machines Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Core Drilling Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Core Drilling Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Core Drilling Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Core Drilling Machines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Core Drilling Machines Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Core Drilling Machines Sales by Region (2017-2022)
