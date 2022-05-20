Forensic Audit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A forensic audit is an examination and evaluation of a firm`s or individuals financial, compliance, background information and other types of information, to use as an evidence in a court of law or legal proceedings. Examples of forensic audits use range from prosecuting a party for fraud, embezzlement or other financial claims, to distributing assets during separation or divorce proceedings, although the vast majority of the market is business to business (B2B).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forensic Audit in Global, including the following market information:

Global Forensic Audit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-forensic-audit-forecast-2022-2028-430 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forensic Audit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Event and Data Analytics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forensic Audit include PwC, Ernst and Young, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG International, BDO Global, FTI Consulting, RSM International, Duff and Phelps and AlixPartners, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forensic Audit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Forensic Audit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Forensic Audit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Event and Data Analytics

Regulatory Investigations

Cross Border Investigations

Corruption and Bribery Investigation

Accounting Malpractice

Securities Investigations

Others

Global Forensic Audit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Forensic Audit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Financial Services

Mining, Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Forensic Audit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Forensic Audit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forensic Audit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forensic Audit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PwC

Ernst and Young

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

KPMG International

BDO Global

FTI Consulting

RSM International

Duff and Phelps

AlixPartners

Carter Backer Winter

MDD Forensic Accountants

Baker Tilly International

Froese Forensic Partners

BMR Advisors

Grant Thornton

Mazars

Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk

PKF International

Pinkerton

Parker Randall

Crowe

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-forensic-audit-forecast-2022-2028-430

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports