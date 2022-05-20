Global FRP Cable Tray Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
FRP Cable Tray market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP Cable Tray market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ladder Cable Tray
- Perforated Cable Tray
- Others
Segment by Application
- Oil & Gas
- Petrochemical & Refinery Plant
- Chemical Plant
- Power Plant
- Building Construction
- Others
By Company
- Enduro
- ACEON
- Indiana Group
- MP Husky
- Ercon
- Hebei Shengrun Glass Steel
- Hebei Longxin
- Hebei Weihua Environmental Production
- Taiyun Jiancai
- Ventura Fibre
- Aeron Composite
- Intralink Techno Sdn Bhd
- Sintex Industries Limited
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 FRP Cable Tray Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ladder Cable Tray
1.2.3 Perforated Cable Tray
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Petrochemical & Refinery Plant
1.3.4 Chemical Plant
1.3.5 Power Plant
1.3.6 Building Construction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FRP Cable Tray Production
2.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FRP Cable Tray Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FRP Cable Tray Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FRP Cable Tray Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FRP Cable Tray Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FRP Cable Tray Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FRP Cable Tray Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global FRP Cable Tray Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global FRP Cable Tray Sales by Region (2017-2022)
