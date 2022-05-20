Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Smart Parking System is a system that typically obtains information about available parking spaces in a particular geographic area and process is real-time to place vehicles at available positions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Smart Parking Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Smart Parking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Smart Parking Systems include Aisin Seiki, Amano, Cisco Systems, Continental, Kapsch Trafficcom, Nedap, Bosch, Siemens and Smart Parking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Smart Parking Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Government Facilities

Commercial Area

Other

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Smart Parking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Smart Parking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aisin Seiki

Amano

Cisco Systems

Continental

Kapsch Trafficcom

Nedap

Bosch

Siemens

Smart Parking

Xerox

CityLift

Hyundai Mobis

Wohr Autoparksysteme

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Smart Parking Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Smart Parking Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Smart Parking Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Parking Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Smart Parking Systems Companies

