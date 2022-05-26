Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Li-Ion Battery lithium-ion battery or Li-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable batter used in automotive

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Li-Ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Li-Ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Li-Ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5-47 Wh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Li-Ion Battery include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery and BAK Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Li-Ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5-47 Wh

48-99 Wh

100-250 KWh

More than 250 KWh

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BEV

HEV

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

CATL

ATL

Murata

BYD

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BAK Power

Toshiba

AESC

Saft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Li-Ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Li-Ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies

