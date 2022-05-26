Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Li-Ion Battery lithium-ion battery or Li-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable batter used in automotive
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Li-Ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Li-Ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Li-Ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 5-47 Wh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automotive Li-Ion Battery include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery and BAK Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Automotive Li-Ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5-47 Wh
- 48-99 Wh
- 100-250 KWh
- More than 250 KWh
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BEV
- HEV
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Li-Ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panasonic
- Samsung SDI
- LG Chem
- CATL
- ATL
- Murata
- BYD
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
- BAK Power
- Toshiba
- AESC
- Saft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Li-Ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Li-Ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Li-Ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Li-Ion Battery Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Automotive Battery Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural Gas Automotive Power Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Automotive Starting Battery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027