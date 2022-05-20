Nutritional Drink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nutritional drinks contains a healthy balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutritional Drink in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nutritional Drink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutritional Drink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutritional Drink include Dr Pepper Snapple Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Yakult Honsha, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, GNC Holdings, Coca-Cola and Nestle and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nutritional Drink companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutritional Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nutritional Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottled

Canned

Bags

Other

Global Nutritional Drink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nutritional Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Athlete

Non Athlete

Global Nutritional Drink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nutritional Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutritional Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutritional Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

GlaxoSmithKline

Yakult Honsha

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Monster Beverage Corporation

Red Bull

GNC Holdings

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Abbott Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nutritional Drink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nutritional Drink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nutritional Drink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nutritional Drink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nutritional Drink Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nutritional Drink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nutritional Drink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nutritional Drink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutritional Drink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nutritional Drink Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Drink Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutritional Drink Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Drink Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Nutritional Drink Market Size Markets

