Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Food Hydrocolloids market was valued at 4559.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.09% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A colloid, also called a colloidal system, is a chemical system that features very fine particles suspended in a continuous medium. Hydrocolloids, as the name indicates, are colloidal long-chained polymeric systems made of fine particles and dispersed in water. Depending on how much water has been used, hydrocolloids could occur in the form of either gels or sols.Given their physical attributes, hydrocolloids are used in numerous applications. Their range of application in the food industry is especially wide because they carry the capability to modify the rheology of virtually any system to which they`re added. The other main applications of hydrocolloids are seen in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sector. The global Food Hydrocolloids industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd , JM Huber Corp (CP Kelco), Ingredion, Dupont, Cargill and Kerry Group. At present, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd is the world leader, holding 8.36% production market share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

JM Huber Corp(CP Kelco)



Ingredion



DowDuPont



Cargill



Kerry Group



Ashland



Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd



Kraft Foods Group Inc.



DSM



Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd



Fufeng



Meihua



Caremoli Group



Behn Meyer



Iberagar



By Types:

Agar



Alginates



Carboxymethylcellulose and Other Cellulose Ethers



Carrageenan



Gelatin



Gellan Gum



Guar Gum



Gum Acacia (Gum Arabic)



Locust Bean Gum



By Applications:

Beverage



Dressing/Sauce



Jelly/Pudding



Dairy Products



Ice Cream



Soup



Processed Meat



åÊ











Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Hydrocolloids Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Agar

1.4.3 Alginates

1.4.4 Carboxymethylcellulose and Other Cellulose Ethers

1.4.5 Carrageenan

1.4.6 Gelatin

1.4.7 Gellan Gum

1.4.8 Guar Gum

1.4.9 Gum Acacia (Gum Arabic)

1.4.10 Locust Bean Gum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Beverage

1.5.3 Dressing/Sauce

1.5.4 Jelly/Pudding

1.5.5 Dairy Products

1.5.6 Ice Cream

1.5.7 Soup

1.5.8 Processed Meat

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Food Hydrocolloids Market

1.8.1 Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Hydrocolloids Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Food Hydrocolloids Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Food Hydrocolloids Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Hydrocolloids Production Sites, Area Serve



