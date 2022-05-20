Global Flour Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flour market was valued at 19541.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.89% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flour is a powder obtained by crushing grain. Flour is used as a major ingredient in various food types and also in bakery items such as in cakes, breads, pastry, and others.The research report predicts Europe to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for bread and bakery products and the awareness regarding gluten free food items are driving the growth in this region.

By Market Verdors:

Archer Daniels Midland Company



Ardent Mills



General Mills



Cargill



Associated British Foods (ABF)



Goodman Fielder



King Arthur Flour



ConAgra



Hodgson Mill



By Types:

Wheat Flour



Corn Flour



soybean Flour



Rice Flour



By Applications:

Bread & Bakery Products



Noodles & Pasta



Crackers & Biscuits



Animal Feed



Key Indicators Analysed

