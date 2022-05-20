Decorative Surface Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The decorative surface film is a new type of decorative material prepared by calendering and compounding with various additives. It can be combined with wood, plastic plate, aluminum plate, iron plate and other base materials to make a multi-purpose decorative material, which is widely used in household appliances, interior decoration, interior decoration of airplanes, ships, and trains. In addition, it can also be used for billboards, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Surface Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Decorative Surface Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-decorative-surface-films-forecast-2022-2028-140
Global Decorative Surface Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Decorative Surface Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Surface Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Surface Films include Klockner Pentaplast, Konrad Hornschuch AG, Taghleef Industries Group, The AmGraph Group, DuPont, Metropolitan West, 3M, Poli-Film and Riken Technos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decorative Surface Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Decorative Surface Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Decorative Surface Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal
- Plastic
Global Decorative Surface Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Decorative Surface Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Electronic Devices
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Decorative Surface Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Decorative Surface Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Decorative Surface Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Decorative Surface Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Decorative Surface Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Decorative Surface Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Klockner Pentaplast
- Konrad Hornschuch AG
- Taghleef Industries Group
- The AmGraph Group
- DuPont
- Metropolitan West
- 3M
- Poli-Film
- Riken Technos
- Avery Dennnison
- Griff Paper and Film
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports