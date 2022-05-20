Technology

Global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Fabric
  • Rubber
  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Foam

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • IAC Group
  • Feltex Automotive
  • Low and Bonar
  • AGM Automotive
  • Lear Corporation
  • Faurecia
  • Autoneum Holding
  • Magna International
  • UGN

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

