Global Yogurt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Yogurt market was valued at 710.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.58% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow`s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow`s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is Mller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province. Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and Mller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.

By Market Verdors:

Danone



Unternehmensgruppe Theo Mller



Mengniu Dairy



Yili



General Mills



Lactalis



Meiji



Chobani



Bright Dairy & Food



Nestl



Fage International



Grupo Lala



Schreiber Foods



Junlebao Dairy



SanCor



Arla Foods



Yeo Valley



By Types:

Regular Yogurt



Fat-free Yogurt



By Applications:

Children Yogurt



Adult Yogurt



Old People Yogurt



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements



