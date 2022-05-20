Fire Resistant Cable Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An important distinction exists between fire resistant cables and flame retardant cables, even though both of them are subjected to various fire performance tests in order to earn their respective classification. In brief, flame retardant cables are designed to resist the spread of fire into a new area. Fire resistant or fire rated cables are designed to maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified period of time under defined conditions. The distinction between the two is crucial when it comes to maintaining critical circuits required for life safety or for a safe and immediate plant shutdown.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Resistant Cable Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fire Resistant Cable Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Resistant Cable Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

XLPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Resistant Cable Material include Universal Cable M Berhad, Tratos Limited, General Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group and LS Cable and System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Resistant Cable Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

XLPE

LSZH

PVC

EPR

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Resistant Cable Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Resistant Cable Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Resistant Cable Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Resistant Cable Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fire Resistant Cable Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Universal Cable M Berhad

Tratos Limited

General Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

LS Cable and System

