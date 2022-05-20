Antifreeze or Coolant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coolant or antifreeze is necessary to reduce the freezing point of engine’s cooling system and raise the temperature at which the system will boil. A coolant is a substance, typically liquid or gas, that is used to reduce or regulate the temperature of a system. An ideal coolant has high thermal capacity, low viscosity, is low-cost, non-toxic, chemically inert and neither causes nor promotes corrosion of the cooling system. Some applications also require the coolant to be an electrical insulator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antifreeze or Coolant in global, including the following market information:

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-antifreeze-or-coolant-forecast-2022-2028-757 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Antifreeze or Coolant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antifreeze or Coolant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antifreeze or Coolant include BP Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., BASF SE and Lukoil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antifreeze or Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EG

PG

Glycerine

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP Plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

BASF SE

Lukoil

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-antifreeze-or-coolant-forecast-2022-2028-757

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports