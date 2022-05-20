Antifreeze or Coolant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coolant or antifreeze is necessary to reduce the freezing point of engine’s cooling system and raise the temperature at which the system will boil. A coolant is a substance, typically liquid or gas, that is used to reduce or regulate the temperature of a system. An ideal coolant has high thermal capacity, low viscosity, is low-cost, non-toxic, chemically inert and neither causes nor promotes corrosion of the cooling system. Some applications also require the coolant to be an electrical insulator.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antifreeze or Coolant in global, including the following market information:
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-antifreeze-or-coolant-forecast-2022-2028-757
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Antifreeze or Coolant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antifreeze or Coolant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antifreeze or Coolant include BP Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., BASF SE and Lukoil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antifreeze or Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- EG
- PG
- Glycerine
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Antifreeze or Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Antifreeze or Coolant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BP Plc
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Chevron Corporation
- Total S.A.
- BASF SE
- Lukoil
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports