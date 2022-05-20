Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waterless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer include Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Unilever, Amway, 3M, Lion Corporation, Medline, Shanghai Jahwa Corporation and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterless



Ordinary



Other



Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Use



Daily Use



Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)



Key companies Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Reckitt Benckiser



P&G



Unilever



Amway



3M



Lion Corporation



Medline



Shanghai Jahwa Corporation



Henkel



Chattem (Sanofi)



GOJO Industries



Kao



Bluemoon



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disinfection and Hand Sanitizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disinfection and Hand Sa

