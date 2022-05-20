Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad auto-align your device on the mount, ensuring a constant and stable charge. However, with the use of magnets, the phone will stay in position regardless of the conditions. There are even some magnetic chargers that allow for portable on-the-go charging, too.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad in global, including the following market information:
- Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad include Nillkin, Mipow, Panasonic, Anker, Xiaomi, XVIDA, Samsung, Philips and LUXA2, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 10W
- 7.5W
- Others
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nillkin
- Mipow
- Panasonic
- Anker
- Xiaomi
- XVIDA
- Samsung
- Philips
- LUXA2
- Huawei
- Shenzhen Gobay Electronics
- ModTek Solution
- PITAKA
- Yoobao
- Momax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Players in Global Market
