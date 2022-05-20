Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad auto-align your device on the mount, ensuring a constant and stable charge. However, with the use of magnets, the phone will stay in position regardless of the conditions. There are even some magnetic chargers that allow for portable on-the-go charging, too.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad include Nillkin, Mipow, Panasonic, Anker, Xiaomi, XVIDA, Samsung, Philips and LUXA2, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10W

7.5W

Others

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nillkin

Mipow

Panasonic

Anker

Xiaomi

XVIDA

Samsung

Philips

LUXA2

Huawei

Shenzhen Gobay Electronics

ModTek Solution

PITAKA

Yoobao

Momax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Players in Global Market

