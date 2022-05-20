Technology
Global Paraffin Base Crude Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Paraffin Base Crude Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paraffin Base Crude Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sulfur:Below 0.5%
- Sulfur:0.5%-2.0%
- Others
Segment by Application
- Kerosene
- Diesel
- Solvent Oil
- Lubricating Oil
- Commodity Paraffin
- Others
By Company
- Saudi Aramco
- Gazprom
- National Iranian
- ExxonMobil
- PetroChina
- BP
- Shell
- Pemex
- Chevron
- Kuwait Petroleum
- Daqing
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
