Sports Grass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports grass have transformed the muddy, uneven playing fields of decades ago. The sports grass look like real grass, but give a consistent, high level of performance that only engineered modern synthetic turfs can produce.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Grass in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sports Grass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Grass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PP Leisure Grass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Grass include Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, Sport Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf and CoCreation Grass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PP Leisure Grass



PE Leisure Grass



Nylon Leisure Grass



Others



Global Sports Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

School Playground



Public Playground



Stadium



Global Sports Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Sports Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Sports Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)



Key companies Sports Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shaw Sports Turf



Ten Cate



Hellas Construction



FieldTurf



Sport Holding



ACT Global Sports



Controlled Products



Sprinturf



CoCreation Grass



Domo Sports Grass



TurfStore



Global Syn-Turf



DowDuPont



Challenger Industires



Mondo S.p.A.



Polytan GmbH



Sports Field Holdings



Taishan



ForestGrass



Soft Surfaces Ltd



TigerTurf UK



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Grass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Grass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Grass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Grass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Grass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Grass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Grass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Grass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Grass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Grass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Grass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Grass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Grass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Grass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Grass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Grass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Grass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PP Leisure Grass

4.1.3 PE Leisure Grass

4.1.4

