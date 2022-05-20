Sports Grass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sports grass have transformed the muddy, uneven playing fields of decades ago. The sports grass look like real grass, but give a consistent, high level of performance that only engineered modern synthetic turfs can produce.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Grass in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7088740/global-sports-grass-forecast-2022-2028-205
Global Sports Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Sports Grass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Grass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Leisure Grass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Grass include Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, Sport Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf and CoCreation Grass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sports Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- PP Leisure Grass
-
- PE Leisure Grass
-
- Nylon Leisure Grass
-
- Others
åÊ
åÊ
Global Sports Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- School Playground
-
- Public Playground
-
- Stadium
åÊ
åÊ
Global Sports Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
-
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
åÊ
åÊ
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
åÊ
-
- Key companies Sports Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Sports Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Sports Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
-
- Key companies Sports Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
åÊ
åÊ
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
åÊ
-
- Shaw Sports Turf
-
- Ten Cate
-
- Hellas Construction
-
- FieldTurf
-
- Sport Holding
-
- ACT Global Sports
-
- Controlled Products
-
- Sprinturf
-
- CoCreation Grass
-
- Domo Sports Grass
-
- TurfStore
-
- Global Syn-Turf
-
- DowDuPont
-
- Challenger Industires
-
- Mondo S.p.A.
-
- Polytan GmbH
-
- Sports Field Holdings
-
- Taishan
-
- ForestGrass
-
- Soft Surfaces Ltd
-
- TigerTurf UK
åÊ
åÊ
Table of content
åÊ
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Grass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Grass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Grass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Grass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Grass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Grass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Grass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Grass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Grass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sports Grass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sports Grass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Grass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Grass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Grass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Grass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Grass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Grass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PP Leisure Grass
4.1.3 PE Leisure Grass
4.1.4
åÊ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ