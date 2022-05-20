Coconut Syrup Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coconut syrup is a delicious natural sweetener, made from the nectar of coconut palm flowers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coconut Syrup in global, including the following market information:

Global Coconut Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coconut Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Coconut Syrup companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coconut Syrup market was valued at 201.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 354.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coconut Syrup include Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd, Bali Nutra Ltd, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Holos Integra, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., Benevelle Corporation, Coconut Secret, Coconut Merchant Ltd and Treelife Coco Sugar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coconut Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coconut Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Coconut Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic



Conventional



Global Coconut Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Coconut Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Drinks



Food Additives



Other



Global Coconut Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Coconut Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coconut Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Coconut Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Coconut Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)



Key companies Coconut Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd



Bali Nutra Ltd



Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.



Holos Integra



Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.



Benevelle Corporation



Coconut Secret



Coconut Merchant Ltd



Treelife Coco Sugar



Andy Alabo Corporation



Singabera



