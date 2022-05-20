Technology

Global Rotary Torque Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rotary Torque Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Torque Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • 0-0.05 Nm
  • 0-50 Nm
  • 0-2000 Nm
  • 0-10000 Nm
  • Other
Segment by Application

  • Motor Power Detection
  • Pump Power Detection
  • Car And Shipping Power Detection
  • Viscometer
  • Laboratory
  • Qualitative Inspect Branch
  • Other

By Company

  • Applied Measurements
  • Burster
  • ETH-messtechnik
  • FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
  • HBM Test and Measurement
  • Interface
  • KTR
  • Kyowa Electronic Instruments
  • Lorenz Messtechnik
  • MOOG
  • Mountz

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Global Rotary Torque Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

