Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-waste Recycling & Disposal industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7084939/global-electronic-waste-recycling-disposal-forecast-2022-2028-157
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ICT Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal include Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling and Veolia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- ICT Equipment
-
- Home Appliances
åÊ
åÊ
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- Material Recycling
-
- Components Recycling
åÊ
åÊ
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
-
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
åÊ
åÊ
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
åÊ
-
- Key companies Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
åÊ
åÊ
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
åÊ
-
- Sims Recycling Solutions
-
- Kuusakoski
-
- Umicore
-
- Waste Management
-
- Electronic Recyclers International
-
- Gem
-
- Stena Metall Group
-
- Electrocycling
-
- Veolia
-
- Enviro-Hub Holdings
-
- URT
-
- Cimelia
-
- GEEP
-
- Dongjiang
-
- Dynamic Recycling
-
- E-Parisaraa
-
- environCom
-
- Sage
åÊ
åÊ
Table of content
åÊ
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
åÊ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ