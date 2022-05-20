Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market was valued at 830.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151564/global-decorative-highpressure-laminate-market-2022-400

Decorative laminates are laminated products primarily used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. It can be manufactured as either high- or low-pressure laminate, with the two processes not much different from each other except for the pressure applied in the pressing process.Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149°C). At present, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales area in the world, which occupied about 56.92% in 2017. The following area is Europe.

The global leading players in this market are Fletcher Building, Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Greenlam, EGGER, ASD, Kronospan, Trespa International, PFLEIDERER, Merino, etc. HPL products demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials. Although sales of HPL products brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the high pressure laminate field.

By Market Verdors:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

ASD

EGGER

Greenlam

OMNOVA Solutions

Merino

Abet Laminati

Arpa Industriale

Gentas

Sonae Indústria

PFLEIDERER

Trespa International

FORMILINE

LAMITECH

Stylam

Hopewell

Royal Crown Laminates

Zhenghang

Guangzhou G&P

SWISS KRONO

AOGAO

ATI Laminates

Dura Tuff

By Types:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Applications:

Commercially

Residences

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151564/global-decorative-highpressure-laminate-market-2022-400

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Horizontal

1.4.3 Vertical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercially

1.5.3 Residences

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market

1.8.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/