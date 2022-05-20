Technology

Global Intraoral X-Ray Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Intraoral X-Ray Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intraoral X-Ray Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Digital X-Ray Imaging
  • Analog X-Ray Imaging
Segment by Application

 

  • Hospital
  • Dental Clinic

By Company

 

  • Danaher
  • Sirona Dental
  • Carestream
  • Gendex
  • Owandy Radiology
  • TPC Advanced Technology
  • Digital Doc
  • DEXIS
  • Prodent

By Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

