Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Load banks are devices designed to provide electrical loads for testing power sources such as generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). Load banks are also used to reduce “wet stacking” problems in diesel engines of backup generating systems. They are used in a variety of ways including factory testing of generator sets, periodic exercising of standby engine generator sets, battery system testing, ground power testing, load optimization in prime power applications, and factory testing of turbines. The load bank include resistive load bank, inductive load bank, capacitive load bank and manufacturers can provide the resistive/inductive load bank or resistive/inductive/capacitive load bank according to the Client’s request.This report studies the load Bank Rental Service.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Load Bank Hire and Rental Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resistive Load Bank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Load Bank Hire and Rental Services include United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Aggreko, ComRent, Northbridge, Optimum Power Services, Kennards Hire, Byrne Equipment Rental and Tatsumi Ryoki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Load Bank Hire and Rental Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Resistive Load Bank

 

    • Reactive Load Bank

 

    • Resistive/Reactive Load Bank

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Power Plant

 

    • Government/Military

 

    • Maritime/Shipyards

 

    • Oil, Gas and Nuclear

 

    • Data Centers

 

    • Industrial

 

    • Others

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Load Bank Hire and Rental Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Load Bank Hire and Rental Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • United Rentals

 

    • Sunbelt Rentals

 

    • Aggreko

 

    • ComRent

 

    • Northbridge

 

    • Optimum Power Services

 

    • Kennards Hire

 

    • Byrne Equipment Rental

 

    • Tatsumi Ryoki

 

    • Gregory Poole

 

    • Starline Power

 

    • Rentaload

 

    • Global Power Supply, LLC.

 

    • Holt of California

 

    • Energyst

 

    • Load Banks Direct

 

    • Simplex

 

    • LM Generating Power Company Ltd.

 

    • Worldwide Power Products

 

    • Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

 

    • CSME Power Systems

 

    • Jovyatlas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Load Bank Hire and Rental Service

