Music Streaming Subscription Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Music streaming services give you access to millions of songs for a monthly subscription fee so you dont have to buy individual songs or albums anymore. Spotify is the best music streaming service for most people, but Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited, and YouTube Music are also great options, depending on your needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Music Streaming Subscription Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Music Streaming Subscription Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Audio Music Streaming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Music Streaming Subscription Service include Spotify, Amazon Prime, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Joox, Pandora and SoundCloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Music Streaming Subscription Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Audio Music Streaming



Video Music Streaming



Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual Users



Commercial Users



Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Music Streaming Subscription Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Music Streaming Subscription Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spotify



Amazon Prime



Apple Music



Deezer



YouTube Music



Google Play Music



Joox



Pandora



SoundCloud



Tidal



Tencent Music



MelON



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Music Streaming Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Music Streaming Subscription Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Music Streaming Subscription Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Music Streaming Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Music Strea

