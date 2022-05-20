Technology

Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Endoscope cleaning swab is consist of squeegee and bristled brush. Bristled brush to help loosen and remove bioburden with friction. Squeegee to pull liquid and remaining residue through the endoscope channel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscope Cleaning Swab in global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Endoscope Cleaning Swab companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscope Cleaning Swab market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Ended Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscope Cleaning Swab include Bard Access Systems, Cantel Medical, COOK Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products, Laboratories Anios, Olympus, Wassenburg Medical, Steris and Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscope Cleaning Swab manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Single Ended Brush
  • Double Ended Brush

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Others

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Cleaning Swab Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Endoscope Cleaning Swab revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Endoscope Cleaning Swab revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Endoscope Cleaning Swab sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Endoscope Cleaning Swab sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Bard Access Systems
  • Cantel Medical
  • COOK Medical
  • Advanced Sterilization Products
  • Laboratories Anios
  • Olympus
  • Wassenburg Medical
  • Steris
  • Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument
  • US Endoscopy

