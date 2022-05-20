LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit is a non-invasive, bleach-based treatment. The kit consists of a brightener, applicator or syringe, dental tray and LED light. When the LED lamp comes in contact with an activator (ie, a urea-infused gel), the whitening process is accelerated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits include P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, AuraGlow, Active Wow, GLO Science, Cali White, GraceStella, Starlite Smile and Bright White Smiles. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery



Charge



Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home



Dental Clinic



Other



Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P&G



Colgate-Palmolive



AuraGlow



Active Wow



GLO Science



Cali White



GraceStella



Starlite Smile



Bright White Smiles



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Light Teeth Whitening Kits Compani

