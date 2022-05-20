Technology

Automotive Repair Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Repair Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Repair Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Repair Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Repair Software include Alldata, Autodesk, AutoTraker, Nexsyis Collision, eGenuity and CCC ONE Total Repair Platform, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Repair Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Repair Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Repair Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Premise

 

    • Cloud-based

Global Automotive Repair Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Repair Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Android

 

    • iOS

Global Automotive Repair Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Repair Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Automotive Repair Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Automotive Repair Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Alldata

 

    • Autodesk

 

    • AutoTraker

 

    • Nexsyis Collision

 

    • eGenuity

 

    • CCC ONE Total Repair Platform

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Repair Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Repair Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Repair Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Repair Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Repair Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Repair Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Repair Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Repair Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Repair Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Repair Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Repair Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Repair Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Repair Software Companies

