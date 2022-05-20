Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Next Generation Sequencing
- qPCR & Multiplexing
- DNA Microarrays
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Company
- Cepheid
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Qiagen
- Novartis AG
- Abbott
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Opko Health
- Myriad Genetics
- Agilent Technologies
- GE Healthcare
- PerkinElmer
- Genomic Health
- Illumina
- Hologic
- Almac Group
- Janssen Global Services
- Sysmex Corporation
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing
1.2.3 qPCR & Multiplexing
1.2.4 DNA Microarrays
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Players by Revenue
