Global Genome Engineering Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Genome Engineering market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genome Engineering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Antisense

Others Technology

Segment by Application

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Others

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery

Genscript USA

Sangamo Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Lonza Group

New England Biolabs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 CRISPR

1.2.3 TALEN

1.2.4 ZFN

1.2.5 Antisense

1.2.6 Others Technology

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cell Line Engineering

1.3.3 Animal Genetic Engineering

1.3.4 Plant Genetic Engineering

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Genome Engineering Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Genome Engineering Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Genome Engineering Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Genome Engineering Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Genome Engineering Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Genome Engineering Industry Trends

2.3.2 Genome Engineering Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genome Engineering Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genome Engineering Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genome Engineering Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Genome Engineering Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Genome Engineering Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

