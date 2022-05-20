Global Genome Engineering Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Genome Engineering market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genome Engineering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- CRISPR
- TALEN
- ZFN
- Antisense
- Others Technology
Segment by Application
- Cell Line Engineering
- Animal Genetic Engineering
- Plant Genetic Engineering
- Others
By Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
- Horizon Discovery
- Genscript USA
- Sangamo Biosciences
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Origene Technologies
- Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
- Lonza Group
- New England Biolabs
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CRISPR
1.2.3 TALEN
1.2.4 ZFN
1.2.5 Antisense
1.2.6 Others Technology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cell Line Engineering
1.3.3 Animal Genetic Engineering
1.3.4 Plant Genetic Engineering
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Genome Engineering Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Genome Engineering Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Genome Engineering Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Genome Engineering Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Genome Engineering Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Genome Engineering Industry Trends
2.3.2 Genome Engineering Market Drivers
2.3.3 Genome Engineering Market Challenges
2.3.4 Genome Engineering Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Genome Engineering Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Genome Engineering Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Genome Engineering Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
