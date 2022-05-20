Technology

Global Hand-Assisted Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hand-Assisted Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand-Assisted Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Endoscope
  • Electrosurgical Generators

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Clinic

By Company

  • Apollo Endoscopy
  • Applied Medical
  • B.Braun/Aesculap
  • Bayer
  • Blue Endo
  • Bovie Medical
  • C. R. Bard
  • Cambridge Endo
  • Cardinal Health
  • CareFusion
  • ConMed
  • Cooper Surgical
  • Cousin Biotech
  • Medtronic
  • ERBE

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hand-Assisted Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Endoscope
1.2.3 Electrosurgical Generators
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hand-Assisted Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hand-Assisted Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hand-Assisted Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

