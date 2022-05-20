Technology

Global Insufflation Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Insufflation Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insufflation Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Disposable Insufflation Devices
  • Reusable Insufflation Devices
Segment by Application

 

  • Hospital
  • Clinic

By Company

 

  • Ethicon
  • Medtronic
  • Karl Storz
  • Olympus
  • Applied Medical
  • Richard Wolf
  • Bayer AG
  • Stryker
  • B. Braun Aesculap
  • ERBE
  • LiNA Medical
  • ConMed
  • Microline Surgical
  • Apollo Endosurgery

By Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

