Architectural Design Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Design Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Design Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Design Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linux Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Design Software include Dassault Systemes, Nemetschek, Autodesk, Trimble, Bentley Systems, Chief Architect, ASYNTH, Vectorworks and Cadsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Design Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Design Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Architectural Design Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linux



Windows



Global Architectural Design Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Architectural Design Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Designers & Architects



DIY Home Enthusiasts



Global Architectural Design Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Architectural Design Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Design Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Architectural Design Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dassault Systemes



Nemetschek



Autodesk



Trimble



Bentley Systems



Chief Architect



ASYNTH



Vectorworks



Cadsoft



Abis Software



Elecosoft



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Design Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Design Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Design Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Design Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Design Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Design Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Design Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Architectural Design Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Design Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Design Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

