Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bioanalytical Testing Services are analytical methods used to analyze biotechnology or biological products, are used in drug discovery, drug development, and in the commercialization of drugs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioanalytical Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bioanalytical Testing Services market was valued at 2472.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3724.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Molecules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bioanalytical Testing Services include PPD, SGS, Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc, LabCorp (Covance), Toxikon, Intertek, BioReliance and Bioclin Research Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bioanalytical Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Small Molecules
- Large Molecules
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- CDMO/CMO
- CRO
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bioanalytical Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bioanalytical Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPD
- SGS
- Charles River Laboratories
- ICON plc
- LabCorp (Covance)
- Toxikon
- Intertek
- BioReliance
- Bioclin Research Laboratories
- Eurofins
- PRA Health Sciences
- BioOutsource
- Particle Sciences
- WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bioanalytical Testing Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioanalytical Testing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Bioanalytical Testing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
