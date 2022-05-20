Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bioanalytical Testing Services are analytical methods used to analyze biotechnology or biological products, are used in drug discovery, drug development, and in the commercialization of drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioanalytical Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioanalytical Testing Services market was valued at 2472.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3724.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Molecules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioanalytical Testing Services include PPD, SGS, Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc, LabCorp (Covance), Toxikon, Intertek, BioReliance and Bioclin Research Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bioanalytical Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Molecules



Large Molecules



Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Companies



CDMO/CMO



CRO



Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioanalytical Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Bioanalytical Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPD



SGS



Charles River Laboratories



ICON plc



LabCorp (Covance)



Toxikon



Intertek



BioReliance



Bioclin Research Laboratories



Eurofins



PRA Health Sciences



BioOutsource



Particle Sciences



WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)



