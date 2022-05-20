Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oxygen nasal cannula is a device used to deliver supplemental oxygen to a patient or person in need of respiratory help. This device consists of a lightweight tube which on one end splits into two prongs which are placed in the nostrils and from which a mixture of air and oxygen flows.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Nasal Cannula in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oxygen Nasal Cannula companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxygen Nasal Cannula market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-flow Oxygen Nasal Cannula Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Nasal Cannula include A-M Systems, SunMed, Flexicare, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Fairmont Medical, Hamilton, Neotech Products and Sunset Healthcare Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxygen Nasal Cannula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low-flow Oxygen Nasal Cannula
- High-flow Oxygen Nasal Cannula
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
- Pathology Labs
- Others
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oxygen Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oxygen Nasal Cannula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oxygen Nasal Cannula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oxygen Nasal Cannula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Oxygen Nasal Cannula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A-M Systems
- SunMed
- Flexicare
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex
- Fairmont Medical
- Hamilton
- Neotech Products
- Sunset Healthcare Solutions
- Ameco Technology
- Allied Healthcare Products
- HUM GmbH
- Westmed
- Roscoe Medical
- Besmed
