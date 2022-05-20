Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Technology

A storage area network (SAN) or storage network is a Computer network which provides access to consolidated, block-level data storage. SANs are primarily used to enhance accessibility of storage devices, such as disk arrays and tape libraries, to servers so that the devices appear to the operating system as locally-attached devices. A SAN typically is a dedicated network of storage devices not accessible through the local area network (LAN) by other devices, thereby preventing interference of LAN traffic in data transfer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market was valued at 15330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions include IBM, Dell, Fujitsu, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Cisco Systems, DataDirect Networks and NEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Software

 

    • Hardware

 

    • Services

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • BFSI

 

    • IT and Telecom

 

    • Retail

 

    • Education

 

    • Healthcare

 

    • Manufacturing

 

    • Government

 

    • Others

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • IBM

 

    • Dell

 

    • Fujitsu

 

    • Oracle

 

    • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

 

    • Hitachi

 

    • Cisco Systems

 

    • DataDirect Networks

 

    • NEC

 

    • NetApp

 

    • Pure Storage

 

    • Huawei Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Storage Are

