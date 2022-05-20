Property Inspection Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Property Inspection Software is a unified cloud computing and mobile workforce application that allows field operatives in various industries to inspect and report on properties using a smartphone or tablet.

The ability to upload photos, video and comments makes this technology a remarkable time-saver for inspectors, as they relay reporting information back to managers, support staff and property owners via the cloud.

Digital home inspections ultimately save time, money and help build trust with property owners by providing professional easy-to-read inspection reports.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Property Inspection Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Property Inspection Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Property Inspection Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Property Inspection Software include Agent Inspect, Chapps Rental Inspector, EasyInspection, Expert Market, Grande Central Inspect, Happy Inspector, Imfuna, Inspect & Cloud and Inspect 2 Go, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Property Inspection Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Property Inspection Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Property Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global Property Inspection Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Property Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential



Commercial



Global Property Inspection Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Property Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Property Inspection Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Property Inspection Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agent Inspect



Chapps Rental Inspector



EasyInspection



Expert Market



Grande Central Inspect



Happy Inspector



Imfuna



Inspect & Cloud



Inspect 2 Go



Inspectcheck



Property Inspect



Property Inspection BOSS



Propertyware



SnapInspect



Software Advice



Tap Inspect



zInspector



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Property Inspection Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Property Inspection Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Property Inspection Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Property Inspection Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Property Inspection Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Property Inspection Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Property Inspection Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Property Inspection Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Property Inspection Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Property Inspection Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Property Inspection Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Property Inspection Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Property Ins

