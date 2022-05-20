Technology

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Influenza Vaccine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8036 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 10952 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.

 

The global key manufacturers of Influenza Vaccine include CSL, GSK, Sanofi, Viatris, Hualan Bio, AstraZeneca, Changchun Institute of Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 85.04% in terms of revenue.

Scope and Segment:

 

Influenza Vaccine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Influenza Vaccine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

 

  • Sanofi
  • CSL
  • GSK
  • Viatris
  • AstraZeneca
  • Hualan Bio
  • Changchun Institute of Biological
  • Sinovac
  • BCHT
  • Jiangsu GDK
  • KM Biologics

Segment by Type

 

  • Trivalent Influenza Vaccine
  • Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine

Segment by Application

 

  • For Children (6 months to 3 years)
  • For Adults and Children over 3 years

Segment by Region

 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico

 

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Southeast Asia

 

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Russia

 

  • South America
    • Brazil

 

  • Middle East & Africa
    • Middle East
    • Africa

