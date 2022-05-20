B2B Electronic Commerce Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of B2B Electronic Commerce in Global, including the following market information:
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global B2B Electronic Commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Buyer-oriented E-commerce Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of B2B Electronic Commerce include Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart and Mercateo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the B2B Electronic Commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Buyer-oriented E-commerce
- Supplier-oriented E-commerce
- Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies B2B Electronic Commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies B2B Electronic Commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Rakuten
- IBM
- SAP Hybris
- Oracle
- IndiaMART
- Walmart
- Mercateo
- Magento (Adobe)
- Global Sources
- NetSuite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 B2B Electronic Commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top B2B Electronic Commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global B2B Electronic Commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global B2B Electronic Commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 B2B Electronic Commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies B2B Electronic Commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 B2B Electronic Commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 B2B Electronic Commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 B2B Electronic Commerce Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
