AI in Cybersecurity Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Cybersecurity in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI in Cybersecurity market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI in Cybersecurity include Cisco, BAE Systems, Fortinet, FireEye, Check Point, IBM, RSA Security, Symantec and Juniper Network and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AI in Cybersecurity companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Machine Learning

 

    • Natural Language Processing

 

    • Other

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • BFSI

 

    • Government

 

    • IT & Telecom

 

    • Healthcare

 

    • Aerospace and Defense

 

    • Other

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies AI in Cybersecurity revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies AI in Cybersecurity revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Cisco

 

    • BAE Systems

 

    • Fortinet

 

    • FireEye

 

    • Check Point

 

    • IBM

 

    • RSA Security

 

    • Symantec

 

    • Juniper Network

 

    • Palo Alto Networks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI in Cybersecurity Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI in Cybersecurity Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AI in Cybersecurity Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AI in Cybersecurity Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AI in Cybersecurity Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI in Cybersecurity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AI in Cybersecurity Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Cybersecurity Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI in Cybersecurity Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Cybersecurity Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global AI in Cybers

