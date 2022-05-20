Technology

Dental Patient Education Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental Patient Education is an animation based patient education app for dental professionals to effectively communicate dental conditions and treatment to their patients. This app also offers an anatomical reference tool that can also be used to inform patients, as well as being a useful reference guide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Patient Education Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Patient Education Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Patient Education Software include Centaur Software, Consult-PRO, Guru Dental LLC., CAESY Cloud, CurveED, DentalMaster, Optio Publishing Inc., MOGO and MediaMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Patient Education Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Cloud Based

 

    • On Premise

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Hospital

 

    • Dental Clinic

 

    • Schools

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Dental Patient Education Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Dental Patient Education Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Centaur Software

 

    • Consult-PRO

 

    • Guru Dental LLC.

 

    • CAESY Cloud

 

    • CurveED

 

    • DentalMaster

 

    • Optio Publishing Inc.

 

    • MOGO

 

    • MediaMed

 

    • Yaltara Software

 

    • Vatech America

 

    • Nobel Biocare

 

    • Dolphin Imaging & Management Solutions

 

    • DigiDentist

 

    • Curve Dental, Inc.

 

    • AvaDent Digital Education Solutions

 

    • Anomalous Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Patient Education Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Patient Education Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Patient Education Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Patient Education Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Patient Education Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Patient Education Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Patient Education Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Patient Education Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Patient Education Software Companies
