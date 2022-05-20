Dental Patient Education Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental Patient Education is an animation based patient education app for dental professionals to effectively communicate dental conditions and treatment to their patients. This app also offers an anatomical reference tool that can also be used to inform patients, as well as being a useful reference guide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Patient Education Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Patient Education Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Patient Education Software include Centaur Software, Consult-PRO, Guru Dental LLC., CAESY Cloud, CurveED, DentalMaster, Optio Publishing Inc., MOGO and MediaMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Patient Education Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based



On Premise



Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Dental Clinic



Schools



Global Dental Patient Education Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Patient Education Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dental Patient Education Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Centaur Software



Consult-PRO



Guru Dental LLC.



CAESY Cloud



CurveED



DentalMaster



Optio Publishing Inc.



MOGO



MediaMed



Yaltara Software



Vatech America



Nobel Biocare



Dolphin Imaging & Management Solutions



DigiDentist



Curve Dental, Inc.



AvaDent Digital Education Solutions



Anomalous Medical



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Patient Education Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Patient Education Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Patient Education Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Patient Education Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Patient Education Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Patient Education Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Patient Education Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dental Patient Education Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Patient Education Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Patient Education Software Companies

