Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It works on tablets and smartphones and speeds up the process in several ways. Cuts time spent on reporting. Members complete fully detailed and customised fire inspection checklists on their mobile cell phone or tablet, documenting any code violations with notes and pictures. No matter if you are a Fire Marshal, First Responder, Building Inspector, or Sprinkler and Alarm Contractor, this software can help streamline your operations and facilitate accurate communication.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Prevention Inspection Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Prevention Inspection Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Prevention Inspection Software include BuildingReports, Noratek Solutions, Inc, FireLab, firepro365, Form.com, Inc., Formlink Systems, Fulcrum, GorillaDesk Industries and Inspect Point, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Prevention Inspection Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire Department



Building Safety Inspection Department



Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Prevention Inspection Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Fire Prevention Inspection Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BuildingReports



Noratek Solutions, Inc



FireLab



firepro365



Form.com, Inc.



Formlink Systems



Fulcrum



GorillaDesk Industries



Inspect Point



MobileEyes



One Step Systems



OnsiteSoftware



Penta Technologies



ReachOutSuite



Simple But Needed, Inc.



simPRO US



Spatiodata Doorinspect



State Systems Inc.



Streamline Automation Systems



TechAvidus



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Prevention Inspection Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Prevention Inspection Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Prevention Inspection Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fire Prevention Inspection Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Prevention Inspection Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Prevention Inspec

