Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laboratory Information System

LIS is patient based. It stores and manages patients’ data and their test results.

A LIS system includes patient-centric features such as:

Tracking, storing and managing a patient’s demographics and associated sample information



Managing clinical tests performed on samples and their outcomes



Generating compliant patient reports



LIMS, on the other hand, is a comprehensive software tool used for centralizing laboratory’s operational workflows and is sample centric rather than patient centric. The data it processes or analyzes includes large batches of complex sample data from drug trials*, biological testing, water treatment facilities etc.

Some of the laboratory workflows that a LIMS manages are:

Sample Management: Sample accessioning, storage, chain of custody, test and result management, report generation, and disposal



Subject Management: Patient data entry, data masking, maintaining demographic details and report generation



Test Management: Test registration, result entry and report



Study Management: Projects and research data management



Billing Management: Client profiling and billing



Request Management: Request handling, approval and processing



User Management: User profiles, role based user access rights and data security



Lab Inventory: Stock management of chemicals, reagents, and consumables



Instrument Management: Instrument calibration, Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ)



Kits Management: Multiple operating centers, kit preparation, shipping and tracking



Storage Management: Freezer quality control, location management and tracking



Audit Trail: Record of the series of activities performed on a sample



This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System include Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., American Soft Solutions Corp, Apex Healthware, ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems), Aspyra LLC, Blaze Systems and Caliber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital



Private and Commercial Organizations



Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Informatics



Accelerated Technology Laboratories



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



American Soft Solutions Corp



Apex Healthware



ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)



Aspyra LLC



Blaze Systems



Caliber



Cerner Corporation



Cirdan Ltd



Clinical Software Solutions Ltd



Clinlab, Inc.



CloudLIMS



Common Cents Systems, Inc.



Comps Pro Med, Inc.



CompuGroup Medical AG



Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.



Epic Systems Corporation



Freezerworks



Genologics



HEX Labs



Khemia Software



LabHealth



LabLogic Systems



LabLynx



LabSoft, Inc.



LabVantage Solutions



LabWare, Inc.



LABWORKS



Meditech



NovoPath, Inc.



Ocimum Biosolutions



Orchard Software Corporation



Quality Systems International



RURO



SCC Soft Computer



Schuyler House



Sunquest Information Systems Inc.



TECHNIDATA



Thermo Scientific



XIFIN, Inc.



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 L

