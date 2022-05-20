Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laboratory Information System
LIS is patient based. It stores and manages patients’ data and their test results.
åÊ
A LIS system includes patient-centric features such as:
åÊ
- Tracking, storing and managing a patient’s demographics and associated sample information
- Managing clinical tests performed on samples and their outcomes
- Generating compliant patient reports
åÊ
åÊ
LIMS, on the other hand, is a comprehensive software tool used for centralizing laboratory’s operational workflows and is sample centric rather than patient centric. The data it processes or analyzes includes large batches of complex sample data from drug trials*, biological testing, water treatment facilities etc.
åÊ
Some of the laboratory workflows that a LIMS manages are:
åÊ
- Sample Management: Sample accessioning, storage, chain of custody, test and result management, report generation, and disposal
- Subject Management: Patient data entry, data masking, maintaining demographic details and report generation
- Test Management: Test registration, result entry and report
- Study Management: Projects and research data management
- Billing Management: Client profiling and billing
- Request Management: Request handling, approval and processing
- User Management: User profiles, role based user access rights and data security
- Lab Inventory: Stock management of chemicals, reagents, and consumables
- Instrument Management: Instrument calibration, Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ)
- Kits Management: Multiple operating centers, kit preparation, shipping and tracking
- Storage Management: Freezer quality control, location management and tracking
- Audit Trail: Record of the series of activities performed on a sample
åÊ
åÊ
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System include Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., American Soft Solutions Corp, Apex Healthware, ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems), Aspyra LLC, Blaze Systems and Caliber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
åÊ
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
åÊ
åÊ
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
åÊ
- Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital
- Private and Commercial Organizations
åÊ
åÊ
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
åÊ
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
åÊ
åÊ
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
åÊ
- Key companies Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
åÊ
åÊ
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
åÊ
- Abbott Informatics
- Accelerated Technology Laboratories
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- American Soft Solutions Corp
- Apex Healthware
- ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)
- Aspyra LLC
- Blaze Systems
- Caliber
- Cerner Corporation
- Cirdan Ltd
- Clinical Software Solutions Ltd
- Clinlab, Inc.
- CloudLIMS
- Common Cents Systems, Inc.
- Comps Pro Med, Inc.
- CompuGroup Medical AG
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Freezerworks
- Genologics
- HEX Labs
- Khemia Software
- LabHealth
- LabLogic Systems
- LabLynx
- LabSoft, Inc.
- LabVantage Solutions
- LabWare, Inc.
- LABWORKS
- Meditech
- NovoPath, Inc.
- Ocimum Biosolutions
- Orchard Software Corporation
- Quality Systems International
- RURO
- SCC Soft Computer
- Schuyler House
- Sunquest Information Systems Inc.
- TECHNIDATA
- Thermo Scientific
- XIFIN, Inc.
åÊ
åÊ
Table of content
åÊ
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 L
åÊ
