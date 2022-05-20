Marketing Automation Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marketing automation tools is an advanced platform designed to help marketers capture leads, nurture them further down the funnel, and analyze lead behavior and campaign performance. No longer experimental technology, marketing automation tools are now an essential resource for B2C and B2B marketing and sales departments looking to grow their business.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marketing Automation Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marketing Automation Tools market was valued at 3388.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8963.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Campaign Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marketing Automation Tools include Act-On Software, Adobe Systems, Aprimo, Cognizant, ETrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, HubSpot and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marketing Automation Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marketing Automation Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Campaign Management



Email Marketing



Mobile Application



Inbound Marketing



Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring



Reporting and Analytics



Social Media Marketing



Others



Global Marketing Automation Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprise



SMB



Global Marketing Automation Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marketing Automation Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Marketing Automation Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Act-On Software



Adobe Systems



Aprimo



Cognizant



ETrigue



GreenRope



Hatchbuck



HubSpot



IBM



IContact



Infusionsoft



LeadSquared



MarcomCentral



Marketo



Oracle



Salesforce



Salesfusion



SALESmanago



SAP



SAS Institute



SharpSpring



