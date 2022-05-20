Defence Cybersecurity Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Defence Cybersecurity in Global, including the following market information:
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Defence Cybersecurity market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cyber Security Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Defence Cybersecurity include Dell Secure Works, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Cisco Systems, Verizon Communications, Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Defence Cybersecurity companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cyber Security Software
- Cyber Security Hardware
- Cyber Security Services
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military
- Pubic Utilities
- Communication Networks
- Others
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Defence Cybersecurity revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Defence Cybersecurity revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dell Secure Works
- IBM
- Intel Security
- Symantec
- Cisco Systems
- Verizon Communications
- Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon
- Northrop Grumman
- BAE Systems
- Thales
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Defence Cybersecurity Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Defence Cybersecurity Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Defence Cybersecurity Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Defence Cybersecurity Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Defence Cybersecurity Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Defence Cybersecurity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Defence Cybersecurity Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defence Cybersecurity Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Defence Cybersecurity Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defence Cybersecurity Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
