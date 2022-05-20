Digital Oilfield Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital oilfield technology is the integration of networking, communication, and automation with oilfield processes such as surveying, drilling, and production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Oilfield Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Oilfield Technology market was valued at 24640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Product optimization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Oilfield Technology include Schlumberge, Halliburton Company, GE(Baker Hughes), National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Siemens, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Emerson Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Oilfield Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Product optimization



Reservoir optimization



Drilling optimization



Others



Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Instrumentation & Automation



IT Expenditure



Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Oilfield Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Digital Oilfield Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberge



Halliburton Company



GE(Baker Hughes)



National Oilwell Varco



Weatherford International



Siemens



Honeywell International



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA



Emerson Electric



Petrolink International



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Oilfield Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Oilfield Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Oilfield Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Oilfield Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Oilfield Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Oilfield Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Oilfield Technology Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Oilfield Technol

