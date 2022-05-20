Rental Property Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rental Property Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rental Property Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rental Property Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rental Property Management Software include Xotelia, Quicken, 123Landlord.com, Smart Property Systems, Record360, Rentberry, Bia Creations, ADDA.IO and Doinn and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rental Property Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rental Property Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rental Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud, SaaS, Web



Mobile – Android Native



Mobile – iOS Native



Other



Global Rental Property Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rental Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Business



Midsize Enterprise



Large Enterprise



Global Rental Property Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rental Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rental Property Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Rental Property Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xotelia



Quicken



123Landlord.com



Smart Property Systems



Record360



Rentberry



Bia Creations



ADDA.IO



Doinn



Aptmark



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rental Property Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rental Property Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rental Property Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rental Property Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rental Property Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rental Property Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rental Property Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rental Property Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rental Property Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rental Property Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rental Property Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rental Property Manage

