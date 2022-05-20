Radon Gas Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Radon Gas Testing; radon is a radioactive gas that has been found in homes and other public areas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radon Gas Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radon Gas Testing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radon Gas Testing Services include ALS, A2Z Inspection Services, Aardvark Inspections, Aerolite Consulting, Alpharadon, AmeriSpec, Aztec Home Services, Colony Home Inspections and First Call Home Inspections, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radon Gas Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive



Active



Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Houses



Hospitals



Schools



Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radon Gas Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Radon Gas Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALS



A2Z Inspection Services



Aardvark Inspections



Aerolite Consulting



Alpharadon



AmeriSpec



Aztec Home Services



Colony Home Inspections



First Call Home Inspections



HouseAbout Home Inspections



Greenzone Surveys



Homecheck Inspection Services



Intercoastal Inspections



Joines Home Inspection Services



Mill Creek Environmental



Premier Home Inspection Services



Raleigh Radon



Sherlock Homes Property Inspections



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radon Gas Testing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radon Gas Testing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radon Gas Testing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radon Gas Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radon Gas Testing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radon Gas Testing Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radon Gas Testing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Radon Gas Testing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Testing Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radon Gas Testing Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Testing Services Companies

