Managed Service Provider Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Management Service Provider, is a company that manages information technology services for other companies via the Web.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Service Provider Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Managed Service Provider Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Managed Service Provider Software include WebTitan, ManageEngine, OptiTune, CloudMonix, NinjaRMM, ConnectWise, Cloud Management Suite, LogicMonitor and Kaseya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Managed Service Provider Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Business
- Medium-sized Business
- Large Business
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Managed Service Provider Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Managed Service Provider Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- WebTitan
- ManageEngine
- OptiTune
- CloudMonix
- NinjaRMM
- ConnectWise
- Cloud Management Suite
- LogicMonitor
- Kaseya
- SolarWinds MSP
- Atera
- Auvik Networks
- Trend Micro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Managed Service Provider Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Managed Service Provider Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Managed Service Provider Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Managed Service Provider Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Managed Service Provider Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Managed Service Provider Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Service Provider Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Managed Service Provider Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Service Provider Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Managed Service Provider Software Companies
