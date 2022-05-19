Freeze Dryer Market Research Report 2022

The global Freeze Dryer market was valued at 774.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A freeze dryer executes a water removal process typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life or make the material more convenient for transport. Freeze dryers work by freezing the material, then reducing the pressure and adding heat to allow the frozen water in the material to sublimate.Freeze Dryer has many types, according to the segmentation of types, there are major three types of Freeze Dryer, they are Industrial-scale Freeze Dryer, Pilot-scale Freeze Dryer and Lab-scale Freeze Dryer. Industrial-scale Freeze Dryer holds the largest share, and expected to have a further increase due to the development of pharmaceuticals and food processing industry. Freeze Dryer mainly used in pharmaceuticals, food processing industry, biotechnology and environmental, etc. In 2019, pharmaceuticals industry holds the largest market share of 41%. Followed by the food processing industry, which accounts for 34% market, the pharmaceuticals industry and food processing industry will have a further increase in the next few years. GEA, Azbil Telstar, IMA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tofflon, Optima Packaging Group, SP Industries, HOF Enterprise Group and Labconco are some of the key players in the global Freeze Dryer market. The top five manufacturers held 45% of the market, in terms of Freeze Dryer revenue in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

GEA

Tofflon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IMA

Azbil Telstar

PDFD

Optima Packaging Group

KYOWAC

SP Industries

Labconco

HOF Enterprise Group

MechaTech Systems

Millrock Technology

ZIRBUS Technology

Martin Christ

Cuddon Freeze Dry

Freezedry Specialties, Inc.

Lyophilization Systems, Inc. (LSI)

Vikumer Freeze Dry

Shanghai Tianfeng Industrial

Beijing Songyuan Huaxing

By Types:

Industrial-scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-scale Freeze Dryers

Lab-scale Freeze Dryers

By Applications:

Biotechnology and Environmental

Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing Industry

